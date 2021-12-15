IN PICTURES: Harnaaz Sandhu Returns To India, Gets A Grand Welcome At Mumbai Airport

Last Updated: 15th December, 2021 22:57 IST

Next on the agenda of the newly crowned Miss Universe 2021 is creating a safe space for women to express and share their concerns over health and hygiene.

Bollywood divas and former pageantry winners like Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more congratulated the young model for her exceptional feat.

Sandhu is the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe while Sushmita Sen was the first to win the title in 1994 followed by Lara Dutta in the year 2000.

The 21-year-old wore a dazzling red gown to greet the zealous netizens waiting to welcome her. People were also seen proudly waving the Indian flag at the airport.

Harnaaz Sandhu got a warm welcome at the airport in India as she brought home the title and the crown of Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years.

