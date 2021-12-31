Last Updated:

IN PICS:From Australia To South Korea, Here's How The World Welcomed New Year 2022

From fireworks to monuments illuminated with colourful lights, here is how citizens across the globe welcomed New Year 2022. See pictures here.

Fengyen Chiu
New Year
1/8
Image: AP

Australia celebrated New Year 2022 with the annual display of fireworks over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Synder Opera House. 

New Year
2/8
Image: AP

New Zealand displayed light fireworks over including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge as the citizens welcomed 2022. 

New Year
3/8
Image: AP

Hundreds of lanterns were lit up on New Year's Eve at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. 

New Year
4/8
Image: AP

The year 2022 was displayed at Seoul's Lotte World Tower, the world's fifth tallest building. 

New Year
5/8
Image: AP

North Korea also celebrated New Year as they displayed fireworks over the Taedong River. 

New Year
6/8
Image: AP

People in the streets of Serbia danced and sang as they welcomed New year 2022. 

New Year
7/8
Image: AP

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik made this spectacular sand art as the country welcomed 2022. 

New Year
8/8
Image: ANI

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was illuminated with vibrant lights for New Year Eve. 

