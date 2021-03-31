Last Updated:

Income Tax Website Crashes On The Last Date To File Tax Return, Netizens Complain

A few minutes back, user wrote, "Income tax website not working right from morning. Please extend the due date by 4-5 days. Unable to link aadhar and pan."

Chetna Kapoor
As the Government of India gave March 31 to be the last date to file Income Tax return and link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhar Card, the website of the Income Tax Department crashed. While the website has been restored, many Netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots about the same and requesting the Government to extend the last date owing to the crash.

A few minutes back, one user wrote, "Income tax website not working right from morning. Please extend the due date by 4-5 days. Unable to link aadhar and pan as well." [sic] While another said, "Income Tax Website is not working... There should also be some provisions to penalized the department for not providing the smooth services for uploading." [sic]

According to the reports, the website has been restored but Twitter is still flooded with updates on people struggling on March 31.

See reactions —

Notification by Income Tax Department

 

 

First Published:
