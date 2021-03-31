Income Tax Website Crashes On The Last Date To File Tax Return, Netizens Complain

As the Government of India gave March 31 to be the last date to file Income Tax return and link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhar Card, the website of the Income Tax Department crashed. While the website has been restored, many Netizens took to Twitter to share screenshots about the same and requesting the Government to extend the last date owing to the crash.

A few minutes back, one user wrote, "Income tax website not working right from morning. Please extend the due date by 4-5 days. Unable to link aadhar and pan as well." [sic] While another said, "Income Tax Website is not working... There should also be some provisions to penalized the department for not providing the smooth services for uploading." [sic]

According to the reports, the website has been restored but Twitter is still flooded with updates on people struggling on March 31.

See reactions —

@cagurujii incometax website crash totally today....not working...is any chance to extend date..... — Sunil Mishra (@sunilmishrapbh) March 31, 2021

Income tax site website not working crash today how to file pending return . so please extend last day — RAKESH KUMAR (@RAKESHK85159878) March 31, 2021

Income tax website crash so many not able to link plse extend atleast 10 days pic.twitter.com/Kkmg5ZrQS3 — srinivas Krishnan (@srikrishnahr) March 31, 2021

You know its 31st March and Income Tax Website is not working when #IncomeTax #PANcard and #Aadhaar are Trending !!



Thanks to Hon'Ble Minister @nsitharamanoffc @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/wJ5w90fnYa — Praveen Sharma CA (@capraveensh) March 31, 2021

INCOME TAX WEBSITE NOT WORKING pic.twitter.com/qt0j1FijO5 — YOGESH SHAILK MATE (@YOGESHSHAILKMAT) March 31, 2021

@IncomeTaxIndia Whole day has gone and the website is still on loading. Kindly allow additional day to file returns and please issue some statement in response to this.#IncomeTax #IncomeTaxReturn — Shrenik Patni (@shrenik_patni) March 31, 2021

FM @nsitharaman Ji,

Why on the last date all websites goes down, either income tax or GST.

How we can achieve the target of 5 Trillions$ Economy in these conditions?

This is a dream of our Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji and can be achieved together.#extendDueDates #ExtendDueDate — CA Vivek Khurana (@khuranavivek) March 31, 2021

