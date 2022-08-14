Independence Day 2022: The Tale Of India's Massive Growth In Arts & Entertainment Over Yrs

August 15, 1947, when India marked its Independence from British rule, is indelible in history and in people's collective memories. On this day, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi after 200 years of oppressive rule, following which, on Independence Day every year, the elected Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort and also addresses the nation.

Since the day India got freedom, it has expanded in every sector including science, space, research, technology and especially in Art, Culture & Entertainment. Inspiring the globe for the past 75 years, India has deeply focussed on art, cultural variety and entertainment in terms of success, growth, wealth and recognition. Cinema became a vehicle for addressing social ills post-independence. From the 1950s through the late 1970s, the golden age of Bollywood cinema depicted a rural yet culturally rich and lively India.

Indian cinema and the Freedom Struggle

Prior to the introduction of cinemas, the primary forms of entertainment in India were dramas, plays, dance shows and song recitals. Since practically all of the performers and artistes in several vintage films had theatrical training, the result of this was the evolution of movies. When the idea of the film was introduced in India, artistes and performers with a history in theatre stepped up to create cinema.

It was between 1921 and 1947, that close to dozens of patriotic films were released as the Indian filmmakers were fighting their battle against the British. Those films either depicted the Britishers as antagonists or showcased how they tortured the Indians. The Britishers made every possible way to throttle those kinds of messages. India needed unity to fight the British rule and the same message was given in Duniya Na Mane (1937) which also raised a voice against unfair marriages and advocated widow remarriage.

The Britishers again had a problem with the film's message and as a result, they ordered the removal of documentary footage of Vallabhbhai Patel making a speech about abstinence.

Brandy Ki Botal, which was released in 1939, criticised liquor consumption, while Ghar ki Rani (1940) showed the consequences of adapting western traditions. After the films started garnering attention for their strong messages, they received a lot of support from the country’s leaders too.

1940's Achhut secured the support of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel. Films like Apna Ghar (1942), Naya Tarana (1943), Amar Jyoti (1936) and more had songs which were termed inflammatory by the British. Door Hato ae Duniyawalon Hindustan Hamara hai from Kismet (1943) became a hit at that time as it directly spoke to the Indian masses. For this song, arrest warrants were also issued against the composer and the poet.

Evolution of Indian Cinema

The period, the 1940s to the 1960s, marked the end of British Rule and is referred to as the Golden Era of Indian cinema and this was the time when parallel cinema came into existence. Bengali literature and Indian theatre had a big impact on parallel film.

Filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli of Karnataka was one among those who carried the flame and brought it to the English public, particularly in the south of our nation. From the 1950s through the late 1970s, the golden age of Bollywood cinema depicted a rural yet culturally rich and lively India.

The Indian cinema industry was equally dominated by movies that included singing, dancing, fighting, and purported heroics. These movies were and still are referred to as fully fledged commercial movies. Be it the conventional family drama, a stereotypical love narrative, or Ajay Devgn's "Atta-maji satakli" hypothesis, they have always been prolific in captivating the audience with their unique material.

A lot has changed in the filmmaking process too as Indian filmmakers have been adapting to the nuances of the evolving craft. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Baahubali constructed a fictitious realm and introduced the Indian public to lesser-known locales, while films like Oh My God and PK emerged as huge message-giving hits, whose aim was to voice out against ignorance and avarice. Fans enjoyed RRR for its digital action moments, such as the tiger hunt and the protagonists defeating the British at dance and more.

The rise of South Indian films has changed the narrative and has elevated Indian filmmaking to global standards. From Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to SS Rajamouli's RRR, Baahubali and more, south films have been managing to attract the audience worldwide with concepts of thrilling action sequences and breathtaking cinematography.

Indian cinema has surely touched heights through the years, thereby becoming the major regional centre for cinema. The Indian film industry is the second largest in the world (1200 movies released in the year 2002), but for a number of years, it has ranked first in the world in terms of annual film output, while in terms of Box Office, it ranked third in 2019, with a total of around $2.7 billion in gross value.

Image: Twitter/@CineLoversTFI