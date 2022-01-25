India Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas For Kids And Adults In English And Hindi

India will commemorate its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This day marks the day when the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 was replaced with a Constitution based on land’s own laws, as India turned into a Republic. Dr Rajendra Prasad was appointed as the first President of India and a Constituent Assembly was drafted that was declared as the parliament. This year about 24,000 citizens will be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade in Delhi, a grand ceremony will be held at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. As the citizens of the country are set to celebrate the day, here are some ideas for speeches to prepare on Republic Day 2022.

Republic Day speech ideas in English & Hindi

In order to come up with interesting and powerful speech ideas, one needs to jot down the following points and get as much information on them as possible. Thorough research about the history and significance of Republic Day is a must along with the fact that the Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world.

While opting for a short speech, one can begin with stating how honoured they are to receive the opportunity to give a speech on this day while remembering how a committee, led by Dr BR Ambedkar submitted a draft of the Indian constitution, that officially came into effect on 26 January 1950. One can later conclude the speech by speaking about the achievement of our nation while shedding light on how the country has come a long way by making it a better place to live. Check out the following points while preparing your speech.

Significance of Republic Day

DR BR Ambedkar-led committee submitting a draft of the Indian constitution

Dr Rajendra Prasad's first speech on becoming the first President of India

'Vande Mataram' got national song status

India's biggest achievements and areas of improvement as a nation

Image: Shutterstock