'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan Questioned By Chennai CCB Amid Crane Operator's Arrest

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is being questioned in connection with the accident of the sets of Indian 2. The actor appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai for questioning about the fatal accident that took place on the sets on Tuesday morning.

Though the actor's name has not been mentioned in the FIR as per sources, he has been called for questioning by the special branch considering that in a statement Haasan mentioned that he had been just two meters away from the incident and could have been hurt himself had he not just moved out of the way. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, Kamal Haasan can be seen escorted by several security guards inside the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

READ: 'Indian 2' Accident: Director Shankar Questioned By CCB, Kamal Haasan To Be Called In Soon

Watch the video above

A week back, three crew members-assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu passed away when a malfunctioning crane came crashing down on them at a private studio in the city outskirts. The police have booked the crane operator Rajan for negligent conduct with respect to machinery, causing death due to negligence and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The crane operator has been arrested, after first having fled.

READ: Has Kamal Haasan's Net Worth Taken A Hit Post The Accident On The Sets Of 'Indian 2'?

Prior to this, Director Shankar was questioned by the Central Crime Branch in the case and his statement was recorded.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had written an open letter to the makers, talking about his ‘miraculous escape’, expressing his grief at the death of the victims, while asking what steps they should have taken for the safety of the crew. The makers, while explaining their best efforts and condoling the deaths, had written that the shoot was also under his and director Shankar’s control. Lead actor Kajal Aggarwal too had tweeted how she had narrowly escaped.

READ: 'Indian 2' Makers Reply To Kamal Haasan's Letter, Say "shoot Was Under Your Control Too"

READ: 'Indian 2' Makers Reply To Kamal Haasan's Letter, Say "shoot Was Under Your Control Too"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.