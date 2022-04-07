Indian-American Singer Falguni Shah Reacts To Big Grammys Win; Reveals AR Rahman's Message

This year's Grammy Awards was a successful night for Indian talent. Apart from Indian musician Ricky Kej, Indian-American singer Falguni Shah also lifted the winner's trophy for Best Children's Music Album for her album A Colourful World. The singer became the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the same category twice by the Recording Academy.

The singer also received words of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her achievement. While she is currently processing her big win, the singer recently opened up about her experience of accepting the award.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Falguni Shah revealed how it was a "surreal" experience for her when she won the Grammy Award. The singer revealed how she was stunned to hear her name as the winner in the category. She said, "I was like, 'Oh my god!' My jaw dropped and it stayed like that for 30 seconds. It was such an ecstatic moment for me."

Falguni Shah received a phone call from AR Rahman

While Falguni Shah was one of the nominees at the award show, Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman was also invited to the Award show. The music composer attended the show with his son AR Ameen and also praised the Indian-American singer for winning the accolade.

Shah revealed she was sitting in the nominations section at the show, and could not meet AR Rahman. However, the music composer did call her to congratulate her. Shah and Rahman worked together on the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

"I couldn't speak to him (at the show) as I didn't have access to go to the audience. The nominees were asked to sit in a particular section, and Rahman was in a different section. But we spoke over the phone. He told me, 'Congratulations! I'm so happy and proud of you!'," she said.

Soon after the awards, Falguni Shah penned a note to thank the Recording Academy for the recognition. Sharing glimpses of her award acceptance speech, Shah wrote, "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World."

"We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!" she added.

Image: Instagram/@falumusic