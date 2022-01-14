Indian Army Day 2022: Happy Army Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images And WhatsApp Status

Army Day is observed on January 15 every year in India. The day is celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949. Army Day marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

Here are some of the wishes and geetings that you can send to your loved ones or the people who are serving or have served the Indian Army.

Army Day: Wishes & messages

Dressed in army uniform…. Strong in heart and mind…. Dedicated to their duty and nation…. We call them fearless army men… Happy Indian Army Day.

Let us take inspiration from our brave soldiers to always contribute to the development and growth of nation…. Have a Happy Army Day.

Let us take pride in celebrating our heroes who protect us and who die for us. Warm wishes on the occasion of Indian Army Day 2022 to everyone.

Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour or brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles…. Happy Indian Army Day.

We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war. Happy Indian Army Day 2021!

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

I am proud to be an Indian. Salute our soldiers on Indian Army Day!

Army Day: Quotes

“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure” – Captain Vikram Batra

“I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round” – Major Somnath Sharma

“There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

"Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us" - Indian Army

Army Day: Images

Army Day: Whatsapp Status

