Indian-origin Actor Himesh Patel Receives Emmys 2022 Nomination For 'Station Eleven'

Emmys 2022 nominations list has managed to grab the global audience's attention ever since its announcement on July 12. The nominees were announced by actor-comedian JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Melissa Fumero.

The prestigious award show is known for recognising the best contributions in the field of entertainment. Emmys 2022 nominations list revealed the names of actors and top wen series that will go ahead this year. It is a proud moment for the Indian fans as the Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel has won a nomination for his role in Station Eleven.

Himesh Patel makes it to the list of Emmys 2022 nominations

Actor Himesh Patel who is well known for Ten Percent, Motherland, Avenue 5, Eastenders and many other popular television shows recently received a nod for Emmys 2022. The actor is nominated for the miniseries Station Eleven which is based on the 2014 book by Emily St. John Mandel. In Station Eleven, Himesh portrayed the role of Jeevan Chaudhary. The series was created by Patrick Somerville and it made its way to HBO Max on December 16, 2021.

For the unversed, Himesh Patel has to battle it out with other actors, including Colin Firth for The Staircase, Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage, Michael Keaton for Dopesick, and Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy.

More about Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel is a British actor, musician and singer who was born on October 13, 1990. Coming from a Gujrati household, Himesh's parents were born in Africa's Zambia (mother) and Kenya (father). He attended the Prince William School in Oundle, Northamptonshire. After realising his passion for acting, his parents made him join the local theatre group, the Key Youth Theatre in Peterborough. Post which he became a part of several acting groups and landed an audition for the British soap opera East Enders. Since then there was no looking back, Himesh became a household name for essaying the role of Tamwar Masood on the BBC soap opera from 2007 to 2016. He then starred in several other popular soap operas and films.

Image: Instagram@himeshjpatel