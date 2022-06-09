India's First Sologamy Wedding: Gujarati Woman Drops Wedding Pics As She Marries Herself

Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu has tied the knot with herself in India's first sologamy wedding. The 24-year-old marked all wedding festivities with full pomp and fervour, glimpses of which were shared on social media. Vadodara-based Kshama has been grabbing headlines ever since she spoke about sologamy, claiming that her intentions were to break stereotypes and inspire others who are "tired of finding true love."

Kshama's Instagram handle is filled with pictures from the Haldi, Mehendi, and the D-day. She also dropped a video on Facebook to thank everyone who supported her in 'fighting for what she believed in'.

Gujarati woman gets married to herself in India's first sologamy wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, June 9, Kshama Bindu dropped a close-up picture of her dressed in red wedding attire and wrote in Hindi, "Khudse mohabbat me pad gai, Kal mai apni hi dulhan bangai..." (I fell in love with myself, yesterday I became my own bride). Take a look.

She also dropped pictures from her Haldi ceremony, where she's seen shedding smiles with her loved ones as they cover her in hues of turmeric. Kshama also flaunted her henna-filled hands in glimpses from the Mehendi ritual.

Posting a gratitude message on her Facebook handle ahead of her D-day, Bindu mentioned, "I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me and congratulated me and gave me the power to fight for what I believed in."

According to PTI, Kshama earlier told reporters she realised that she didn't need any prince charming in her life as she was her 'own queen'. "I will dress up as a bride, take part in rituals, my friends will attend my wedding and then I will come back to my house instead of going with the groom," she added.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KSHAMACHY)