As the first season of India's Laughter Champion concluded on Saturday, Rajat Sood emerged as the winner of the comedy reality show. The finale episodem, which was aired on August 27, featured Liger's team including Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda along with Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman on the judges' panel.

Comedian Sunil Grover decked up as his popular character Rinku Bhabhi for the star-studded finale night. The show that kickstarted about two months ago, witnessed several stand-up comics giving their best shots in order to win the title.

Rajat Sood wins India's Laughter Champion

After a successful television and digital run over the last few months, India's Laughter Champion finally wrapped by getting its first winner. Rajat, who hailed from Delhi, defeated his fellow co-contestants -- Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande and Himanshu Bawandar who were among the top five finalists. Along with the trophy, Sood also received a prize amount of INR 25 lakhs. While Rajat won the title, Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai was declared the first runner-up followed by Jayvijay Sachan and Vighnesh Pande, both from Mumbai bagging the second runners-up position, after a tie was declared between them.

Rajat was widely known as the 'Pomedy King' due to his signature standup comedy style which he refers to as 'Pomedy', a mashup of poetry and comedy. Rajat's parents also attended the grand finale and it was for the first time that they came on the show to enjoy their son's act.

More about Rajat Sood

Apart from being a comedian, Rajat is also a poet, writer and songwriter. Prior to appearing on India's Laughter Champion, the standup comic was a part of Doordarshan's 2021 show Sau Karod Ka Kavi in which he was one of the finalists.

