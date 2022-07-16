India's Ritika Khatnani Wins Miss Supranational Asia 2022; Here’s Everything About Winner

After giving a tough competition to various contestants at Miss Supranational Asia 2022, India's Ritika Khatnani was crowned the winner. The coronation ceremony of the 13th edition of Miss Supranational was hosted at Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland.

Exhibiting a stellar performance in every round from the very beginning, Ritika who is a perfect combination of beauty and intelligence, made her mark and was declared the winner. The 20-year-old who is extremely ambitious and aspires to create a legacy of her own, looked breathtaking in a red shimmery gown as she stepped forward to accept the winning crown and the sash.

The diva who constantly managed to impress the judges with her impeccable performance throughout the pageant, just could not hold her excitement after winning the beauty pageant. Post winning the prestigious title, an ecstatic Ritika took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures of her crown and sash while expressing her happiness.

Apart from winning Miss Supranational Asia 2022, the young talent was also awarded the Miss Photogenic title. She captioned her story with a heart-shaped emoticon. The hosts for the show were Anita Nneka Jones and Martin Fitch. While fans are elated to see Ritika bringing pride to India with her win, some are guessing to know more about the young star.

Who is Ritika Khatnani?

Raised by a single parent (her mother), the diva traveled through many situations in life to achieve her goals. She had stepped into the world of pageants at a very young age and all her endeavors since then have been successfully rewarded. The young talent's support and backbone has been her mother who constantly backed her in every difficulty. Not many know that Ritika is a Bharatnatyam dancer, a versatile artist, and an entrepreneur who has always aspired to become an actor.

According to various media reports, she was even complimented by the United Nations where she received the Global Young Leader Fellowship Award for her humanitarian work in contributing to society. At 18, Ritika also forayed into entrepreneurship and her love for fashion made her launch her own accessories label.

IMAGE: Instagram/Missdivaorg