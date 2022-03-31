Indo-Canadian Filmmaker Baichwal's 'Into The Weeds' To Open Hot Docs Festival In Toronto

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal is set to bring pride to India after her latest project, Into the Weeds is set to open the 29th edition of North America’s largest documentary film festival, Hot Docs. Not just this, the film festival will also turn extra special after a veteran Indian director will be honoured with a retrospective.

Into the Weeds will have its world premiere as the opening night film for Hot Docs, which will begin on April 28 and run through May 8. With the COVID-19 pandemic that had hit the country, several filmmakers were forced to screen their films virtually. Baichwal will be the first filmmaker to have a production open the festival for a second time after her Act of God did so in 2009.

In a press statement, the film festival described Baichwal’s film Into the Weeds as “the powerful David-and-Goliath story of a former groundskeeper who takes on a multinational agrochemical corporation after his terminal cancer diagnosis”. Apart from Baichwal, another Indian documentarian Anand Patwardhan’s film will also be showcased at the festival as, he has been selected for the Outstanding Achievement Award retrospective.

With such amazing platforms, Indian filmmakers and writers have gotten good exposure in showcasing their talent across. Not just the two films mentioned above, another Indian documentary, Writing with Fire made its way to bag a nomination for Oscars 2022, also had its premiere at Hot Docs last year. It was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category but did not win any award.

According to Hindustan Times, Shane Smith, Director of Programming for Hot Docs, told the leading daily that it has been nearly three years since everyone witnessed a live festival, and this year, the organisers are elated to bring these outstanding, outspoken stories to Toronto cinemas and online across Canada.

