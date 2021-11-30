'Inside Edge 3' To 'The Expanse 6': List Of All Releases On Amazon Prime In December

Over-The-Top users are often spoilt for choice as the platforms have been adding content every week. Subscribers of Amazon Prime too have seen new content movies and shows added over the past few weeks. December is not different and they are going to be in for a treat again.

The Expanse season 6, which will be the last season of the series, is among the highlights of the new releases on Amazon Prime on December 10. Comedy series Harlem about a group of four women's fun-filled moments, releases on December 3.

Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem is one of the attractions up for release this month, on December 21. Sci-fi rescue-based film Encounter releases on December 10.

Comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico premieres on December 10 and the romantic comedy With Love is gearing up for release on December 17. Sports lovers can watch a documentary of football giants Bayern Munich's FC Bayern – Behind the Legend.

For Indian fans, the popular web series around the world of cricket, Inside Edge is coming back with its third season on December 3.

Among the already released ventures, there are classics and popular films like Edward Scissorhands, Pineapple Express, Little Women, Halloween II,The Proposa, The Waterboy, Talladega Nights, The Theory of Everything, The Waterboy, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, Jennifer's Body, The Usual Suspects, The Proposal, and The Royal Tenenbaums

Here's the complete line-up of new releases on Amazon Prime in December:

December 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama's Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

December 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 8

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 9

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 10

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 6

December 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

December 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21

Being The Ricardos - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)