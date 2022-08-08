International Cat Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share Today

International Cat Day is observed every year on August 8. The day was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to support and safeguard the day for cats. The campaign also aids in raising awareness about the needs as well as preferences of cats and inspires their owners to come up with innovative ideas for strengthening their bonds with their furry companions. Not only their bond but the owners' care and safety that they provide to their pets are also celebrated on this special occasion.

According to an Ecological Global Network report, there are around 600 million small cats in the entire world. Cats and dogs are the most common domesticated animals. However, International Cat Day is not only observed to cherish the bond with pet cats but also to ask people to pay equal attention to stray cats. These cats are unfortunate and lead a cruel and dangerous lifestyle which is why one of the main objectives of the day is to care for stray cats as they also deserve love.

Here are some wishes and messages to share on International Cat Day 2022

It doesn’t matter whether the cat is white or black because a cat is a cat and if you are a cat lover, you love them all… Happy Internation Cat Day 2020!

If you are special to a cat, you are indeed very special and loved because you will always have someone to come back home to… Happy International Cat Day 2020!

Warm wishes on World Cat Day to you… May you and your cat enjoy this wonderful day with lots of celebrations and happiness.

You don’t choose a cat to love but a cat chooses you.

Home is where a cat is because she is so full of love and life that she can spread happiness around you.

Send these International Cat Day quotes to friends and family

"If animals could speak, the dog would be a blundering outspoken fellow; but the cat would have the rare grace of never saying a word too much." — Mark Twain

"A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not." — Ernest Hemingway

"My cats are really sassy and sophisticated, but most importantly, they are picky." — Jason Wu

"Time spent with cats is never wasted." — Sigmund Freud

"You can keep a dog; but it is the cat who keeps people, because cats find humans useful domestic animals." — George Mikes

"What greater gift than the love of a cat." — Charles Dickens

Image: Unsplash