Amid the protest in Iran spreading like wildfire, the Iranians have been receiving massive support and solidarity from all over the world. It was recently revealed that even the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk has declared its full and heartfelt solidarity with all those in Iran who stand up for their basic human rights and the freedom of expression.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk, which works to defend the right of their peers, has lent its support and solidarity to the Iranian women protesting. They released a statement shedding light on how it was a revolution that was sparked by women and united all the ethnic, religious and social parts of the population. Furthermore, it was stated how International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk called on the Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally stop the use of any force and violence, to release all those arrested during the protests, and to allow the people of Iran to design the society they wish to live in.

“We, the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk, hereby declare our full and heartfelt solidarity with all those in Iran who stand up for their basic human rights and the freedom of expression. This is a revolution which was sparked off by women and which unites all the ethnic, religious and social parts of the population; a revolution for a free and worthy life, liberated from the ruling of hateful autocrats who have used every tool for suppression, oppression and atrocity; from terror to prison and execution to suppress the people of Iran and to bury them and their dreams of a decent life. We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally stop the use of any force and violence, to release all those arrested during the protests, and to allow the people of Iran to design the society they wish to live in. We encourage all film and culture institutions around the world to do the same,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, as the protests entered the fourth week, the Iranian government stated that the unrest was fueled by its "enemy America and Israel”. They even called out the western-backed media for showing "a false picture."

Image: AP