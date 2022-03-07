International Women's Day 2022: Happy Women's Day Messages For Colleagues And Gift Ideas

International Women's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. This day celebrates the achievements and dedication shown by women across the globe in various walks of life. The history of this special day dates back to the early 1900s and is still celebrated every year. This is a day on which friends, colleagues, companies, spouses, etc. wish to make the women around them feel special. Here are some creative and meaningful ways in which you can wish your colleagues a happy women's day 2022 on March 8 to celebrate the special day.

Women's Day messages for colleagues

With International Women's Day 2022 right around the corner, here are some ways in which you can wish your colleagues on this occasion.

Working with you has always been a lot of fun and a great learning experience, here's wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day.

On International Women’s Day 2022, I wish you the best of success and growth.

Behind every successful woman is Herself, here's wishing you the best this women's day.

You are strong, compassionate, hardworking, dedicated and much more than words could ever describe! Happy Women’s Day 2022.

May you dream bigger, fly higher and reach new heights with every passing day. Happy Women’s Day 2022.

Today we celebrate every woman on the planet. You bring so much compassion and strength into our world just by being in it, and it makes everyone a little bit happier. Happy Woman’s Day 2022!

Wishing a very happy Woman’s Day to strong, intelligent, talented and simply wonderful women of this world! Happy Woman’s Day 2022

Women's day gift ideas

Chocolate hampers are a great way to show someone you care about them. Not only is it a fantastic last-minute gift, but will also be surely loved by the recipient. You can also decorate it with some colourful ribbons and flowers and attach a meaningful card to it.

Another great idea is a journal or a diary with a creative and decorative cover. This is great for every woman to organize her day and schedule appointments. Alternatively, it can also be used as a sketchbook, a journal for thoughts, poems, songs and much more.

Mugs are also a great gift idea for International Women's Day 2022. They have multiple uses and can be used as pen stands and planters too, apart from for a hot mug of tea or coffee. These can also make for some cute office desk accessories.

Image: Shutterstock