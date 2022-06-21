International Yoga Day 2022: Kareena, Anil Kapoor & More Pledge For Healthy Mind And Body

Yoga has become a routine for many who believe that it’s the best way to get fitness and health on track. Coming in as an age-old practice, it is believed that the ancient practice helps in keeping the muscles and body relaxed. Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, several fitness freaks and enthusiasts joined in to commemorate the special day while dedicating a few hours of their life to a healthy being.

Bollywood celebrities who have been quite vocal about the benefits of yoga through their social media posts, celebrated the annual International Yoga Day while pledging to stay fit and healthy. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, and more who are staunch believers in maintaining a healthy life, took to their respective social media handles and requested fans to spend little time on their bodies as well.

Bollywood stars extend wishes on International Yoga Day 2022

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a series of pictures from his exercise routine while performing various complex asanas and motivating fans to follow the drill. “Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body, everyone should do some form of yoga every day! This is my advice so you can also #JugJuggJeeyo,” he tweeted.

Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday! This is my advice so you can also #JugJuggJeeyo pic.twitter.com/8baeEV8CyA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 21, 2022

Kareena Kapoor’s yoga Day 2022 turned really special and adorable after the actor shared a picture of her younger son Jeh trying to balance his body. While captioning the heart-melting picture, the actor wrote, “BALANCE…such an important word to life and Yoga…Happy International Yoga Day people …My Jeh baba.”

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora confessed how International Yoga Day is just another normal day for her as she is known for maintaining a rigorous fitness regime. Malaika shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “For me, it’s another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart Happy international day of yoga” while encouraging people to start exercising."

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram while practicing yoga at home. “Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, The Harmony of the soul. Happy International Yoga Day,” she wrote while explaining the benefits of exercising.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who also believes in maintaining a fitness routine for a healthy heart, shared a throwback picture from her visit to Isha Foundation. While wishing all on the special day, she wrote, “Wishing everyone International Yoga Day 2022.”

Actor Neha Dhupia gave major fitness goals after she aced shirshasana just like her father. She shared a picture of her father and herself performing the asana. “I get it from my father … his daily practice and me practicing everyday … #shirshasana … thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan … #internationalyogaday,” she wrote on Instagram.

IMAGE: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan/TwitterAnilKapoor/DhupiaNeha