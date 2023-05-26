IPL 2023 Final: Divine, King, Nucleya, Jonita Gandhi To Perform At Closing Ceremony

The final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be held on Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rapper Divine and Jonita Gandhi will be performing at the closing ceremony of the domestic cricket league. Recently, the official Twitter page of the league announced the news, stoking fan excitement further.

For the final match, Chennai Super Kings have already qualified. One team out of the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be clashing with CSK, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The final match will be held in Ahmedabad. The tweet read, "Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as Divine @vivianDivine, King, Nucleya and Jonita Gandhi have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action." Take a look at the tweet below.

About IPL 2023 Opening ceremony

Indian Premier League 2023 kickstarted with a bang. Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Arijit Singh performed at the opening ceremony. The ceremony was held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Arijit sang songs including Channa Mereya, Apna Banale, Kabira, Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Namah Shivay, Dance Ka Bhoot Chadheya, Galat, Twist, Tere Pyaar Mein, Ghoongro Toot Gaye, Hawayein, Namah Om among others. MS Dhoni was also seen grooving to his soulful tunes. Tamannaah, on the other hand, performed on Mangala Tam Tam, Fire, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song Oo Antava, Tune Maari Entry, Chogada Tara. Rashmika grooved to Saami Saami, Naatu Naatu, Srivalli and Dholida.

In the Indian Premier League opening ceremony in 2022, Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his performance on Tattad Tattad, Tune Maari Entriyaan, and Ghoomar among others. He is reported to be part of this year's IPL closing ceremony too. He also performed the hook step of the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Last year, Ranveer also imitated KGF's popular character Rocky Bhai's style. Apart from him, music maestro AR Rahman performed songs including Maa Tujhe Salmaan, Sadda Haq, Chale Chalo and Jai Ho. Singers Neeti Mohan and Mohit Chauhan also performed on the stage.