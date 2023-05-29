IPL 2023: King Delivers A Mesmerising Performance At The Closing Ceremony | Watch

The much-awaited final of Indian Premiere League 2023 is being held today (May 29) in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The closing ceremony was held ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans' match. King mesmerised the crowd with his performance on his popular tracks.

He was surrounded by his fans who cheered and sang with him. For his performance, King wore a black shirt teamed with matching pants and a blazer. His blazer featured sequin detailing at the shoulders and sleeves. He sang songs including Oops, Sona Re, Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle among others. At the end of his performance, he addressed the audience and said, "Thank you so much for having me here. My name is and I go by name King. Love you all." Take a look at his performance below.

About the IPL 2023 opening ceremony

For the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Arijit Singh set the stage on fire. While Tamannaah grooved to Mangala Tam Tam, Fire, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's track Oo Antava, Tune Maari Entry, Chogada Tara, Rashmika performed on Saami Saami, Naatu Naatu, Srivalli and Dholida. On the other hand, Arjit sang songs like Channa Mereya, Apna Banale, Kabira, Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Namah Shivay, Dance Ka Bhoot Chadheya, Galat, Twist, Tere Pyaar Mein, Ghoongro Toot Gaye, Hawayein, and Namah Om.