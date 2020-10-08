Is Adam Kovic Leaving Funhaus As Allegations Surfaces Post Leak Of Objectionable Pics?

The gaming YouTube collective Funhaus which is managed by Rooster Teeth has been making headlines lately. Two of its employees Adam Kovic and Ryan Haywood came under scrutiny when reports surfaced, claiming that both actors had leaked their nude photos and adult videos. So far, Adam has not addressed any of these allegations. Read on to find out, “Is Adam Kovic Leaving Funhaus?”

Is Adam Kovic leaving Funhaus?

According to a report on Reddit, the leaked nude pictures of Adam and Ryan first surfaced on a bodybuilding website. The pictures did not receive much attention on the platform in the first few weeks. However, in recent days, multiple allegations surfaced, which claimed that both Adam Kovic alongside Ryan had reportedly been sending these images to minors.

Source: Reddit

A girl named Tessa Graves uploaded a video on YouTube on October 6, claiming that she had been involved with Ryan Haywood when she was 17. Tessa further mentioned that she often exchanged nude pictures with Ryan. She also stated that they were in a relationship for two years following their first encounter in 2017. However, no victims have come forward to make an official statement about Adam yet.

Aside from allegations of leaking nude pictures leak and grooming minors. Both Adam and Ryan were also accused of cheating on their wives. Following these allegations, Rooster Teeth posted a tweet on October 8, 2020, stating that the company followed a strict Code of Conduct, which was mandatory to be followed by everyone.

In the tweet, they further stated that the company had parted ways with two employees whose conduct did not reflect their values. Although Adam and Ryan’s name wasn’t mentioned in the tweet exclusively, it still became crystal clear who the two fired employees were. The comments section on this tweet was disabled by the company, so as to avoid any further speculation.

Our Code of Conduct is meant for everyone in our community to follow and that includes our staff and anyone who works or partners with Rooster Teeth. We have parted ways with two employees whose conduct did not reflect the values we strive to uphold in our Code of Conduct. — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) October 7, 2020

Did Adam issue an apology?

Following the accusations, Adam deleted all his social media handles. He has neither addressed nor issued an apology yet. Ryan on the other hand, made his Instagram handle private and issued an apology on Twitter. In his recent tweet, Ryan admitted that he had made some mistakes and needed to redeem himself, but, he did divulge any details. He also stated he was sorry to everyone he had hurt. He also stated that he took full responsibility for his actions and did not want his family to suffer any threats and humiliations.

I made mistakes and will be leaving RT to focus on rebuilding my family and life. I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt. I do want to say emphatically that I never did anything illegal. The consequences of my actions are mine to deal with, please stop harassing and threatening my family. — Ryan Haywood (@RyanTheTwit) October 6, 2020

Image Source: Adam Kovic (Fanpage Instagram)

