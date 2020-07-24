Is Joe Rogan Leaving California? Find Out If The American Comedian Is Moving Out Of LA

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular American comedians in the world today. He is best known for his tremendously popular podcast Joe Rogan Experience, which has over 9 million subscribers on YouTube. A Boston native, Rogan first moved to New York City and then to Los Angeles as his comedy career began to grow throughout the late 1980s and early in 1990s. He then went on to host hit shows like Fear Factor, along with other TV jobs. He also worked as a commentator with Ultimate Fighting Championship or as its popularly known UFC. Read on to find out, “Is Joe Rogan leaving California?”

Is Joe Rogan leaving California?

Joe Rogan’s close friend Joe Diaz recently revealed on an episode of his podcast that the 52-year-old American comedian is planning to move out of Los Angeles, California. Joe Rogan has mentioned on his own podcast in the past that he is considering moving from California. On Diaz's July 15 podcast episode, Diaz himself claimed that even he was thinking about leaving California.

The Cuban American comedian cited taxes, a reported rise in crime and cuts to police budgets as some of the reasons as to why living in California was getting harder by the day. The comedian went on to claim that he had received a call from Joe Rogan in early July, wherein the podcast host claimed that he is moving next month, which is in August 2020. However, the UFC Commentator has not confirmed anything officially yet.

Joe Rogan leaving LA: Is Joe Rogan moving to Texas?

On his podcast in June 2020, Joe Rogan was seen seriously considering leaving California and moving to Texas. While speaking with comedians Tom Papa and Bryan Callan, he made the case that California's tight COVID-19 restrictions were pushing him over the edge and he had begun seriously contemplating leaving the state for the long-term. Joe Rogan also discussed how he would be flying guests out to be part of his podcast.

According to the reports of a media portal, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has landed a deal with Spotify this year reportedly worth $100 million. While citing his reasons for considering moving to Texas, the 52-year-old comedian stated that the state of California has gotten extremely expensive and the taxes were ridiculously high. Joe Rogan also stated that the only thing tying him to the state of California was its proximity to the entertainment industry.

Joe Rogan Wife: Who is the American Comedian’s spouse?

Joe Rogan married Jessica Ditzel in 2009 and the couple has two daughters together. Jessica Ditzel is a former cocktail waitress. She also has a daughter from a previous relationship. The couple currently lives in Bell Canyon, California,

Source: @vnaij (Twitter)

