Issa Rae 'hates Jogging', But Despite Everything She Still Is A Fitness Regular, Know How?

Issa Rae of film Little fame expressed in an interview to a health magazine about her ordeals with exercise and fitness. It comes as a shock to many as the actor is known to have a perfect physique. Issa Rae stunned many in the revelation when she mentioned that she only does rigorous training for the well being of her body.

Issa Rae mentions while talking to a leading health magazine that she does believe in a healthy lifestyle, the fitness part comes later, when she has to maintain the health requirements. Issa believes that one has to overcome their inhibitions to maintain great health. In Issa’s opinion, her not liking exercises is an obstacle that she has to overcome every day. According to her interview to the magazine, she mentions how she wakes up every morning and goes for jogs and walks in the neighbouring parks and hills. Issa Rae alternates between jogging and walking every day. The Insecure actor also mentioned that she exercises every day for about an hour.

Issa Rae recited an incident from one of her jogs. She mentioned how she misplaced one of her earbuds and she had to run without the music. She mentioned that this is a good exercise for the brain as she was left alone with her thoughts. She can kick start her creative brain while going for a walk or a run.

Like every New Year resolution ever, Issa mentions how she can be a difficult person at maintaining the routine according to the interview. Once she slips, she is the person who will push it for later. However, despite everything she is keen on maintaining health and thus includes running in the morning exercise routine. According to Issa Rae finding the right balance of health and nutrition in life is always difficult.

Issa graced the cover of a health magazine recently:

