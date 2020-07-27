'It's Automated': Sonu Sood Explains How His System Helps People Amid Covid Pandemic

Actor Sonu Sood who is being dubbed as 'Superman Sonu' for his openhearted and relentless efforts to help migrant workers, students and anyone in the need of help amid the difficulties owing to the pandemic spoke exclusively to Republic TV explaining how the entire 'Sonu Sood system' worked.

"It's automated. When stranded students called me, somehow everything fell in place. I personally spoke to the ambassador in Kyrgystan and everything was arranged. When it comes to the tractor story. I saw visuals of the girls ploughing the field somewhere in the Chittoor district. I felt they needed to study in some college, this is not the right image we want to see in the country now. I sent the tractor, after speaking to the farmer at 10 pm. I told him the next day the tractor will reach you. Being it a Sunday, we tried to arrange it and everything fell into place. The next day it reached him, I didn't do anything, the farmer was blessed," said Sood.

Sonu Sood's superman efforts

Sonu had begun his mission of sending migrants home in March, by arranging buses from Mumbai to states like Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, before expanding it to more cities. And then when flight services resumed partially, Sonu’s gesture of sending over 100 persons stuck in Kerala to Bhubaneswar, became a huge talking point. The Simmba star continued his mission and arranged many more flights, buses and even trains later on.

Though many restrictions have been eased in the unlock phase, Sonu still responds to the various messages of help he receives on Twitter and assures action. And his mission to help has not been restricted to just travel, as was evident when he donated 25,000 face shields for Maharashtra police. In his most recent efforts, the 46-year-old actor has been arranging flights from Kyrgystan to India to help students stuck there.

