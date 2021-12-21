'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Actor Kim Soo Hyun's Agency To Produce His Digital Replica

One of the biggest stars of the South Korean entertainment industry, Kim Soo Hyun will now treat the fans with his digital self as the actor's company plans to produce his virtual human. The actor is known for appearing in several popular dramas like It's Okay Not To Be Okay, My Love From the Star, The Moon Embracing the Sun and more. In a bid to enter the next generation of the media market, the actor's agency has decided to create a virtual human.

Kim Soo Hyun's virtual human

As per a report from AllKpop, the entertainment company Gold Medalist representing Kim Soo Hyun announced their plans to produce a digital human of the actor. The company joined hands with EVR Studio, a digital content development company, for the project. By producing Soo Hyun's digital human, the company can prepare for the next generation of media market as his virtual human will be used in sectors like entertainment, metabuses, films, and advertisements in the future.

For the unversed, digital humans are virtual humans in 3D that have the appearance and expressions of a real human. However, Kim Soo Hyun's digital human will reportedly stand out from the others as it will have the ability to imitate the physical changes that occur in real humans concerning skin, muscles and voice as opposed to the existing digital humans who cannot change their physical appearance. The plan will be implemented through EVR Studio's hyperrealistic digital expression technology, as per the outlet.

Additionally, a representative from Gold Medalist talked about the decision of creating Kim Soo Hyun's digital human, as per AllKpop, by stating, ''As the digital human market is growing rapidly, digital portrait rights will become an important keyword, along with digital content IP, in various industries that can utilize digital humans. The digital human of the artist will entertain the public with a different charm from the virtual human."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. He currently stars in One Ordinary Day which is based on the popular British drama Criminal Justice.

Image: Instagram/@soohyun_k216