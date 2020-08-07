Jake Paul's Million Dollar Mansion In Los Angeles Raided By FBI, Find Out What Happened

23-year-old American YouTuber Jake Paul has gotten himself in trouble. According to a report by GQ Magazine, on August 5, an FBI Special Weapons and Tactics team raided the YouTuber’s Calabasas mansion. However, the matter became even more serious when the FBI SWAT team found and seized multiple firearms from the YouTuber’s 6 million dollar mansion. Read on to found, “What prompted the FBI to raid Jake Paul’s House?”

Read | Jake Paul Party during Covid-19: Watch the Guests breaking all social distancing rules

What prompted the FBI to raid Jake Paul’s House?

The FBI raid was tied to the alleged looting investigation in Arizona from late May. The Arizona officials, who were in charge of the investigation in the case dropped the charges. The case was then transferred to the federal government. The FBI seized multiple firearms from the YouTuber's mansion. The GQ report further reveals that the firearms include at least five long guns. During the FBI raid, one firearm was found leaning against a table of a hot tub and hammock.

Read | YouTube star Jake Paul denies looting mall in Arizona during George Floyd protests

Jake Paul charged for Arizona mall looting and vandalising

In late May, Jake Paul was caught allegedly entering a Scottsdale, Arizona mall, after it was looted. The incident took place amidst the Black Lives Matter protests in Arizona. The Scottsdale police department had received hundreds of tips and videos identifying Jake Paul participating in the looting. Paul was charged him with trespassing along with YouTuber Arman Izadi in early June.

Read | Jake Paul slapped with criminal trespassing charges following the Arizona mall looting?

Another report published in FOX5 Las Vegas revealed that a Las Vegas house known as the “Graffiti Mansion,” was raided on Wednesday by the FBI as well. The Las Vegas raid was also in connection with the same investigation. It was later revealed that it was Arman Izadi’s house. Jake Paul has remained silent on the whole incident. However, his lawyer, Richard Schonfeld said in a statement that they were gathering information and wanted to cooperate with the investigation.

Read | KSI expresses interest in facing Jake Paul in a YouTube boxing contest

Jake Paul Raided: Here is how Netizens have reacted

Many Twitter users took to their Twitter account to express their reaction on the news. Some Twitter users were extremely angry and condemned Jake Paul for his actions, while other's quickly began trolling the 23-year-old YouTuber following the FBI raid at his house. Here are some of the netizen reactions.

FBI: “Before we let you off house arrest, we need 1 more”



6ix9ine: “You know that YouTube dude Jake Paul?” pic.twitter.com/PCYjztbtCV — Runs n Rose’s (@ToddShamTodd) August 5, 2020

Jake Paul FBI Raid today!



Search warrant for Calabasas mansion! #DramaAlert !! pic.twitter.com/Shwz6TMzIN — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 5, 2020

all I'm saying is that the FBI wouldn't raid Jake Paul with tanks and tactical gear unless they had serious dirt that can put him away for good pic.twitter.com/FfwmHBVv42 — autocorrect (@MiceyPicey) August 5, 2020

me after hearing about the FBI raiding Jake Paul's home pic.twitter.com/gLSOn1hd9n — cory (@forycoust) August 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.