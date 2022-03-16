Last Updated:

'James' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 'RRR': List Of All Big Films Releasing In Theatres & OTT

From 'Bachchan Paandey', Puneeth Rajkumar's 'James' to 'RRR', here's a list of all highly awaited films set to come out in theatres and on OTT.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
The month of March is filled with exciting new films releasing on the big screens as well as online streaming platforms, leaving all movie buffs thrilled. With theatres now operating in 100 per cent capacity, makers of big-budgeted films are queuing up to release their projects. Movies like Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files recently garnered major traction with their releases, and following their lead are films like Bachchan Paandey, Puneeth Rajkumar's James, RRR and others. 

Meanwhile, movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sharmaji Namkeen and others are lined up for OTT release in the following weeks. Here's a look at big films coming out in theatres and on streaming platforms. 

List of all big films releasing in theatres and OTT

  • Bachchhan Paandey - The upcoming Farhad Samji directorial stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles alongside Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. The film will hit theatres on March 18. 

  • James - Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last project will be hitting the big screen on March 17, 2022. The Kannada action thriller will be released in  Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions. 

  • Deep waters -  Adrian Lyne's psychological thriller, which revolves around a married couple who has fallen out of love,  is set to stream on Hulu from March 18, 2022, after facing several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

  • Jalsa - Vidya Balan will be seen alongside Shefali Shah in the upcoming drama flick, which is set for an OTT release on 18 March 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. 

  • Salute - Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a no-nonsense vigilante in the upcoming crime thriller Salute, which will come out on  March 18 via SonyLIV. 

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home - The global blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been released on Vudu on March 15.

  • RRR -  SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR among others, is set to hit theatres on March 25 after facing various postponements.  

  • Moon Knight - The Marvel Studios series, showcasing Oscar Isaac in a superhero avatar alongside Ethan Hawke and others, will premiere on Disney+ on March 30. 

  • Sharmaji Namkeen - The Hitesh Bhatia directorial, which marks Rishi Kapoor's posthumous appearance following his demise in April 2020, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022. 

Image: TWITTER/@_PVRCINEMAS/@SPIDERMANMOVIE/@SSRAJAMOULI

