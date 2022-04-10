'James', 'The Kardashians' To 'Hard Cell': New Releases On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

The upcoming week has a lot to offer for movie buffs as movies and series belonging to different genres are all set to release on various OTT platforms. From 'The Kardashians' to 'James,' we have listed down a few films and shows that viewers can add to their watch list. Check out the list below:

The Kardashians

The Kardashians will premiere on the OTT platform Hulu on April 14, 2022. The show will feature Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie shedding light on their love life, while dealing with the hectic schedule of their billion-dollar businesses. The show will also chronicle the happy times of the famous sisters with their kids.

Death on the Nile

Murder mystery film Death on the Nile features Kenneth Branagh reprising his role as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The thriller film also features Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Dawn French essaying pivotal roles. Bankrolled by 20th Century Studious, after facing several delays amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was released in Britain on February 9 and in the US on February 11. Now, Death on the Nile will make its OTT premiere on April 15, 2022, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand in the lead roles. Notably, this is the first time that Mandanna, Sharwanand and director Kishore have collaborated on a project. The movie is bankrolled under the banner of Sudhakar Cherukari under the banner of SLV Cinemas and it is set to premiere on the SonyLiv application on April 14, 2022.

James

Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James features late Kannada icon Puneeth Rajkumar alongside Priya Anand. The film was released theatrically posthumously on the special occasion of Rajkumar's birthday. Now, after the movies' successful theatrical run, the movie is gearing up for its premiere on SonyLiv from April 15 onwards.

Hard Cell

Hard Cell is a Netflix comedy in which comedian Catherine Tate portrays a variety of quirky personalities while incarcerated in a prison. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Netflix will release a box set of the show containing all six episodes. Watch the trailer of Hard Cell below:

Image: Instagram/@film_freakers/@thekardashianshulu