Janmashtami 2023: Akshay Kumar To Sourabh Raaj Jain, Actors Who Played Lord Krishna

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2023, let us take a look at some of the most popular actors who played Lord Krishna onscreen.

Janmashtami 2023
Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in OMG - Oh My God. He helps Paresh Rawal's character Kanji Lalji Mehta to get of out trouble and restores his faith in the lord.

Janmashtami 2023
Nitish Bharadwaj is well known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The show aired on TV back in 1988. 

Janmashtami 2023
Sourabh Raaj Jain played Lord Krishna in the reboot of Mahabharat. The show aired on TV in 2013 and featured Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun. 

Janmashtami 2023
Sarvadaman D Banerjee essayed Lord Krishna in the popular TV show Shri Krishna. The show aired from 1993 to 1996. 

Janmashtami 2023
Swapnil Joshi played young Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna. He essayed the role for three years.

Janmashtami 2023
Sumedh Mudgalkar played Lord Krishna in the mythological TV show Radha Krishna. He essayed the role for almost four years. 

Janmashtami 2023
Mrunal Jain portrayed Lord Krishna in the 2008 show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. 

Janmashtami 2023
Vishal Karwal is a popular TV actor who played Lord Krishna in the TV show Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishn. 

