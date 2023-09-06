Janmashtami 2023: Akshay Kumar To Sourabh Raaj Jain, Actors Who Played Lord Krishna

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in OMG - Oh My God. He helps Paresh Rawal's character Kanji Lalji Mehta to get of out trouble and restores his faith in the lord.
Nitish Bharadwaj is well known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The show aired on TV back in 1988.
Sourabh Raaj Jain played Lord Krishna in the reboot of Mahabharat. The show aired on TV in 2013 and featured Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun.
Sarvadaman D Banerjee essayed Lord Krishna in the popular TV show Shri Krishna. The show aired from 1993 to 1996.
Swapnil Joshi played young Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna. He essayed the role for three years.
Sumedh Mudgalkar played Lord Krishna in the mythological TV show Radha Krishna. He essayed the role for almost four years.