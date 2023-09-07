Last Updated:

Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty Share Glimpses Of Festivities

From Rishab Shetty, Surbhi Chandna to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, take a look at how Indian celebrities celebrated the festival. 

Others
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Janmashtami 2023
1/7
Image: Instagram

From Rishab Shetty, Surbhi Chandna to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, take a look at how Indian celebrities celebrated  Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2023
2/7
Image: Instagram

Surbhi Chandna took to social media and gave a glimpse of her mandir. She was also decked up in traditional attire on the occasion. 

Janmashtami 2023
3/7
Image: Instagram

Charu Asopa celebrated the festival along with her daughter Ziana. Her temple was decorated with marigold and rose flowers. 

Janmashtami 2023
4/7
Image: Instagram

TV actress Shivangi Joshi sent out Janmashtami 2022 wishes to her fans on social media.  

Janmashtami 2023
5/7
Image: Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared another glimpse of their twin boys - Uyir and Ulag. In the photo, they could be seen sporting dhoti while praying to Lord Krishna. 

Janmashtami 2023
6/7
Image: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo from her earlier visit to Dwaraka. "Wishing my Lord Krishna a very happy birthday," she wrote. 

Janmashtami 2023
7/7
Image: Instagram

Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. He penned, "Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all from our home's cute Radha Krishna!" 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Janmashtami 2023: Akshay Kumar to Sourabh Raaj Jain, actors who played Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2023: Akshay Kumar to Sourabh Raaj Jain, actors who played Lord Krishna
Haddi, A Time Called You, Virgin River 5: OTT titles streaming this weekend

Haddi, A Time Called You, Virgin River 5: OTT titles streaming this weekend
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com