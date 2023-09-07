Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty Share Glimpses Of Festivities

Quick links:
From Rishab Shetty, Surbhi Chandna to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, take a look at how Indian celebrities celebrated Janmashtami.
Surbhi Chandna took to social media and gave a glimpse of her mandir. She was also decked up in traditional attire on the occasion.
Charu Asopa celebrated the festival along with her daughter Ziana. Her temple was decorated with marigold and rose flowers.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared another glimpse of their twin boys - Uyir and Ulag. In the photo, they could be seen sporting dhoti while praying to Lord Krishna.
Kangana Ranaut shared a photo from her earlier visit to Dwaraka. "Wishing my Lord Krishna a very happy birthday," she wrote.