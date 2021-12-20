Japanese Actor Kanda Sayaka Dies At 35 After Falling From Height

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka breathed her last on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido at the age of 35. According to a report by Variety, her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website that removed all other content and replaced it with notice. The statement also said that the 'detailed situation' is currently being investigated. They further requested media to 'refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation.'

Japanese actor Kanda Sayaka passes away

In a statement, Kamaichi Mitsuhisa, CEO of Robe Co. said, "I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35-years-old) died suddenly at 9.40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us."

"We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it. We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation," the statement continued.

As per a report by Variety, Kanda was found unconscious, in a pool of blood, in an outdoor part of the hotel in Sapporo, where she was staying. The actor was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Hokkaido police in the city stated that they had not ruled out the death of suicide or foul play.

Kanda Sayaka was the daughter of Kanda Masaki and well-known singer and actor Matsuda Seiko. Kanda had a career that spanned film, television, stage and music. She was married for two and a half years between 2017 and 2019 before the pair decided to part ways.

Kanda appeared in the 1999 David Greenspan short film, Bean Cake, which bagged the Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival. Recently, the actor lent her voice for Japanese dubbing for Anna in Disney's Frozen. The report suggests the Japanese media report stated Kanda had been set to play the role of Eliza Dolittle in the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater's production of My Fair Lady. Earlier, the actor was reported as unwell and cancelled her performance.

Image: Twitter/@sayakakanda