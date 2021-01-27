Jasleen Matharu Launches Akshay Bhosale's Calendar For 2021; Read More

Ville Media Private Limited, the event management company and production house recently launched their first calendar for the year 2021. Fashion photographer, Paul David Martin along with Akshay Bhosale have done the calendar shoot. Akshay Bhosale's 2021 Calendar was launched by actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu. Read ahead to know more.

The calendar features actors like Arjun Bijlani, Rajneesh Duggal, Harshvardhan Rane and models like Shaibaz Kokani, Pari Sahni, Javed Sayyed, Amy and Anjali Schmuck. The shoot has been done featuring beautiful and handsome men and women wearing the best of designer wear. The shoot is a tapestry of serenity and beauty, with high glamour.

The Calendar was launched by Jasleen Matharu. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai along with Anup Jalota. Speaking about the launch, she said that it was an amazing experience to launch the calendar for Akshay and Paul Martin. She added that she was very excited about it and they had captured it beautifully. She also stated that everyone was equally warm and all the COVID-19 guidelines were followed by all.

Speaking about his experience on the making of the calendar, Akshay Bhosale commented that they had shot the calendar at Black & White studio in Andheri, Mumbai. They were very keen to shoot locally, and they could not have chosen a better location. He said that the people of the studio were wonderfully warm, polite and keen to assist the whole team which was unbelievable.

Ville Media team also includes personalities such as Ashok Pandey & Sunny Yadav. Ashok Pandey is known for his work in the Indian film industry. He has done films such as Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Bullet Raja, Nautanki Saala and Blank. Sunny Yadav is an actor who will now focus on Ville Media for grooming other actors and scouting talents. Both will soon come up with theatrical dramas, short films and acting workshops in the coming month that will feature talented actors.

More about Jasleen -

Woh Meri Student Hai is directed by Jasleen’s father, Kesar Matharu. The movie will revolve around the relationship between Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota. Jasleen was last seen in Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

(Source: PR Team)

