Jay Chandrasekhar Roped In To Direct Amblin Partners' Family Comedy 'Easter Sunday'

Indian-origin American filmmaker-comedian Jay Chandrasekhar is all set to helm production house Amblin Partners' upcoming family comedy titled Easter Sunday. He is well-known for directing the cult comedy Super Troopers, which released in 2001, and its 2018 sequel. According to a recent report by Hollywood Reporter, Chandrasekhar will next be seen donning the director's hat for Amblin Partners' Easter Sunday, written by Ken Cheng.

Here's all you need to know about Jay Chandrasekhar's 'Easter Sunday'

After directing 2018's Super Troopers 2, filmmaker-actor Jay Chandrasekhar has been signed to direct Easter Sunday, which has been set up at Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners. While Chandrasekhar has lately been busy with TV shows including Fresh Off the Boat and The Goldbergs, the 52-year-old is making a comeback to the feature world after a break of 2 years with Easter Sunday. According to Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film's script has been written by Ken Cheng.

The online portal's report also revealed that the makers of the film have roped in the popular American stand-up comic Jo Koy to play the lead role in Easter Sunday. Although the details about the upcoming family comedy are limited as of yet, it has been said that it is based on the comedian's life experiences and stand-up comedies.

Furthermore, it has also been revealed that lead actor Koy and script-writer Cheng will also serve as executive producers of the film along with Joe Meloche, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O Yang, Seth William Meier and Nick Reynolds. In addition to them, the producers who backed Netflix's The Two Popes and the Disney film Aladdin, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are also backing this Amblin venture. The production of Easter Sunday is expected to commence later this year. The President of the production house, Holly Bario, along with the senior VP of creative affairs, Mia Maniscalco, are in charge of overseeing the project for Amblin. However, the release date of Easter Sunday has been kept under wraps by the makers.

