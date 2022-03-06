'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Release Date To Kim-Kanye Divorce, Biggest Ent Newsmakers Of The Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kajol's Reunion After A Long Time Makes 'K3G' Fans Nostalgic; Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol had a mini-reunion on Thursday as the duo was clicked outside the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. This quickly turned into a nostalgic moment for the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fans as the Jodi is loved for their on-screen sisters' role in the film. Meanwhile, it also sparked speculations if the pair will be reuniting once again. Kareena and Kajol wore coordinated outfits, black trousers paired with a white shirt. Both ran into each other which resulted in some healthy conversations.

Watch | Ranveer Singh Introduces 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' With A Quirky Video, Announces Release Date

As the ongoing pandemic loosens its grip, several major production houses have been eyeing various occasions to release their long-pending films. Actor Ranveer Singh whose highly anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was long waiting in the pipeline, has finally got a release date. The actor who is known for his unmatchable energy took to Instagram and shared a quirky video while announcing the same.

Divya Agarwal Announces Split With Varun Sood After 4 Years Of Dating; 'I'm On My Own'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Roadies X2 fame Varun Sood have called it quit after dating each other for four years. From loved-up posts on social media to sharing some of their fondest memories together online, the couple had managed to win over the hearts of people by expressing love to each other over the years. Agarwal and Sood met each other on the reality show Ace Of Space where they grew closer and eventually started dating.

Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' Sees A Good Start On Day 1 At The Indian Box Office

Hollywood films have given Bollywood films a run for their money in India on numerous occasions. The Jungle Book went on to earn almost Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office, Avengers: Endgame smashed records galore and minted over Rs 300 crore in India and Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the Rs 200 crore mark despite the COVID pandemic. Will another such film, which enjoys an iconic legacy and a massive fan following, The Batman, be able to come up with similar numbers?

Watch | 'Pathaan': John Abraham, Deepika Padukone Look Fierce In Film's Announcement Teaser

After keeping fans on their toes for a long, the makers of the upcoming film Pathaan starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have finally dropped the announcement teaser. Infused with action sequences and thriller storylines, the film is sure to trigger excitement in fans. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is a spy thriller.

Sidharth Shukla's Fans Get Emotional As His Instagram, Twitter Accounts Get Memorialised

Instagram and Twitter accounts of the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla, were memorialised on March 3, 2022. The Broken But Beautiful actor had reportedly suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021. Fans got emotional as the actor's accounts got ‘remembering’ added to his bio. Netizens soon began sharing emotional tributes to the late actor with hashtag like, 'SidharthShuklaLivesOn' trend on Twitter.

'Lock Upp': As Kangana Ranaut Labels Karanvir Bohra As 'loser', Wife Teejay Sidhu Reacts

After much controversy, Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has finally started streaming on AltBalaji. The show features some contestants locked up in jails for a span of 72 days and will have to obey the orders of host/jailer Kangana. The confirmed participants include Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, and others that are yet to be revealed. As per the show's format, every participant has been imposed with one charge each. They are expected to defend themselves.

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Expecting Their Second Baby, GoT Actor Spotted With Baby Bump

GoT actor Sophie Turner has left her fans in awe as she was recently spotted with a baby bump. The actor was seen having a walk with her husband Joe Jonas on the streets of Los Angeles when the former flaunted her baby bump. The couple started dating back in 2016 after which they became parents to a baby girl in 2020. She wore a teal green maxi dress during a recent outing with Joe.

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Quits Academy Over Broadcast Category Cuts Controversy

An Oscar-winning recording mixer, best known for his collaboration with Martin Scorsese, Tom Fleischman, recently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As per the report by the Hollywood Reporter, this came after the organisation's controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.

'Two Men At War': George Stephanopoulos To Produce Documentary On Putin And Zelenskyy

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos is reportedly all set to produce a documentary on Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's president Vladimir Putin. The countries have now entered the ninth day since Russia's President Putin declared a 'special military operation' in Eastern Ukraine which was followed by shelling in residential places of the country including the capital Kyiv. As the aggressions showed signs of only escalating further, the citizens were advised to evacuate or take shelter from the Russian attacks.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Being In A 'happy Place' After Divorce With Kanye West

After almost eight years of marriage, Kim Kardashian was legally declared single on Wednesday, March 2. The American socialite and entrepreneur filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West last year. Recently, she filed a plea in the court to legally declare her single as Kanye West tried to win over her back through social media. As Kim Kardashian is legally single now, she is reportedly in her happy place and is relieved.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/chipkumedia