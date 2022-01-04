Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, And Goo Kyo Hwan Confirmed To Star In 'Gil Bok Soon'

South Korean actors Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, and Goo Kyo Hwan are all set to share the screen space in the forthcoming action flick, Gil Bok Soon. The film will be premiering on the online streaming giant, Netflix, which has made the announcement on their Instagram handle. The new action film will focus on the hitman industry's legendary killer, Gil Bok Soon.

According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the film will show how Gil Bok Soon gets swept up in an inevitable confrontation where she has no choice but to kill or be killed before she is scheduled to renew her contract with the company. It will be directed by filmmaker Byun Sung Hyun, who has The Merciless, which had a midnight screening at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, under his credits.

Jeon Do Yeon made her debut with The Contact and has impressed the audience with numerous projects like One Man and One Woman with Gong Yoo, Happy End, You Are My Sunshine, and others. In Gil Bok Soon, she will be seen in the titular role and her character will be seen as someone who leads a double life as an A-list killer and a single mother. Gil Bok Soon is a skilled killer with a 100 percent success rate for the projects she has been appointed to by her company. However, she also has difficulty raising her 15-years-old daughter.

The Merciless star Sol Kyung Gu will be reuniting with the director Sung Hyun. This also marks the third time that he will be working with Do Yeon. Sol Kyung Gu will be seen as CEO Cha Min Gyu of MK Ent., which is the hitman agency Gil Bok Soon is a member of. Min Gyu is Bok Soon's mentor and a boss who recognized her talent and raised her into a killer no one can oppose. Even though he is someone Bok Soon respects, he is a dangerous person who can take away everything from her.

Esom, who is known for Inseparable Bros, and Microhabitat, will be transforming into Cha Min-Hee, Cha Min Gyu's younger sister and a director of MK Ent. Her character is unsatisfied with Min Gyu's lenient treatment of Bok Soon as she is compared to the other killers. Lastly, Goo Kyo Hwan, who is known for Jane, Peninsula, Escape from Mogadishu, will be seen as Han Hee Sung, who is an A-list killer from the same organization. However, for some reason, he is yet to be acknowledged by Min Gyu for his skills.

