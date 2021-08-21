Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Once Named Who He Thought Could Replace Him On The Show

Late television personality and former game-show host, Alex Trebek, reportedly once talked about who could replace him as an anchor on Jeopardy!. The legendary anchor, who passed away last year in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer, had a few names in mind when it came to who would replace him. Here's who he named -

Who Alex Trebek thought could be his replacements on Jeopardy!

Sony Pictures Jeopardy! recently saw the departure of Mike Richards as the host. While Richards will stay on as EP, he will not be the permanent host on the long-running general knowledge game show. This was in light of the resurfacing of offensive comments that he made in the past, particularly about women. However, previously appointed Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik will still host Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series.

Amid the controversy with Mike Richards and his resignation, fans of Jeopardy! resurfaced an old clip of Alex Trebek talking about the two people he thought, would make good hosts on the show. In an interaction with TMZ in 2018, Trebek was asked, "Who would be a good solid host of the show if you retired?" Trebek responded referring to sportscaster Alex Faust:

I mentioned to our producer not long ago that the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings, they should consider him.

The interviewer then asked him if he'd thought of a woman who could carry the baton, to which Trebek said:

There is an attorney, Laura Coates, she's African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.

While this particular clip has been making rounds on social media, eagle-eyed fans also noted that currently a CNN analyst, Laura Coates, shared one of her favourite quotes by Alex Trebek, a few hours after The Ringer published an article on Mike Richards about his past comments.

Before his firing on August 20, Richards had previously responded to the offensive comments he made in a statement. He spoke about how it was "a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity," apologizing for his behaviour. Trebek has previously called his female co-workers a "booth ho" on a podcast, for a modelling job she did on the side and made several remarks about women's appearances, including that of his former co-host.

(Image Credits - AP)