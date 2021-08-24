‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik To Become The Temporary Host After Mike Richards' Exit

As Mike Richards recently stepped down from hosting the popular TV show, Jeopardy! after being slammed for making derogatory comments against women, the show now has a new temporary host. After several speculations by the netizens, Mayim Bialik, one of the popular actors was recently listed as the temporary host for the show. As the actor earlier became a guest host on the show and was loved by the audience, the makers have decided to fill her in as the host of syndicated episodes of Jeopardy!.

Who will replace Mike Richards on Jeopardy!?

According to the reports by Variety, Sony Pictures Television, which produces one of the popular American TV shows, Jeopardy!, recently made an announcement stating that Mayim Bialik was scheduled to shoot for three weeks of episodes when the production resumes for a total of 15 episodes. It was also revealed that the additional guest hosts of the show will be announced later.

Mayim Bialik also hosted the primetime Jeopardy! when Mike Richards was chosen as a full-time host, however, he recently released a statement announcing his exit from the show. The artist will remain as one of the executive producers of the show.

Why did Mike Richards announce his exit from Jeopardy!?

It all began when Mike Richards became a part of a podcast called, The Randumb Show, and he asked his co-host, Ben Triffon if she had ever taken nude pictures of herself and urged her to answer it to all her fans. Triffon said no while laughing, while Richards instated that she had. She then revealed that she did take cute pictures of herself but they could not be put under the category of nude photos. As she responded, the Jeopardy! host asked her whether they were "boobie pictures". In another episode, he again made an offensive comment about people having big noses on which he referred to them as “ew-jay”. After being slammed by many, the artist issued a statement in which he mentioned how it was humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago and added that as he looked back now, there was no excuse for the comments he made on that podcast and was deeply sorry. He even added that it was a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends but his attempts to be funny and provocative was not acceptable. Mike Richards further informed everyone that he had removed all the episodes.

IMAGE: AP