Jerome Marrel Pens Heartfelt Note On Partner Wendell Rodricks' Demise, Read Here

Internationally-famed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at his home in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday (February 12) evening at the age of 59. After a week, Rodricks' partner Jerome Marrel, whom he married in 2002, wrote that he misses him dearly. He also revealed the opening date of Wendell's passion project — Moda Goa Museum.

Jerome Marrel wrote: "Rest in Peace my darling Wendell. 36 years together and you just left me alone to open @modagoamuseum but we will do on 19th October 2020, the date we met 37 years ago." [sic] Rodricks was working on the Moda Goa Museum, which is dedicated to the history of Goan costumes, and had posted about it just three days ago.

Marrel through Wendell's Instagram account also posted a message that read: "ADIEU WENDELL. I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon. Jérôme." [sic]

Just want to thank all my friends who send condolence messages on twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and mail. I will miss you #WendellRodricks pic.twitter.com/N5Hxa3nVc7 — Jerome Marrel (@jeromegoa) February 17, 2020

About Wendell Rodricks

A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist. Born in Mumbai, Rodricks studied fashion designing in the US and France from 1986 to 1988. He is often credited for pioneering the concept of 'resort wear' when it was not a popular idea in India.

He worked on the planning of the first-ever Lakme India Fashion Week and often showcased his collections at the fashion weeks. In 2010, he revived the weaving of the traditional Goan Kunbi Sari and showcased the design at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week.

Apart from fashion, Rodricks was a known travel enthusiast with him and his partner Jerome Marrel traveling to many countries. He was also an author, having written books like "Moda Goa - History and Style", his memoir "The Green Room" and "Poskem: Goans in the Shadows".

The fashion designer also made a cameo appearance in the 2003 film "Boom" and television play "West" in the year 2002. He also starred as himself in Madhur Bhandarkar's film "Fashion" (2008). Rodricks was known for pioneering the idea of resort wear and advocating eco-friendly fashion.

(With PTI inputs)

