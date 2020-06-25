Jessi Combs Makes Female World Land-speed Record With The Attempt That Took Her Life

Jessi Combs is a popular race car driver who lost her life trying to break the fastest speed ever recorded. The racer lost her life in an attempt to break the record for the fastest land-speed recorded by a woman. Jessi Combs was a widely known star in her own field and her death surely shocked her fans from all over the world.

Jessi Combs wins the world land-speed record for a woman

Jessi Combs has posthumously been awarded the record for the fastest land-speed by a woman. This was for her attempt that took her life due to an unforeseen accident. Combs was a popular racer who is extremely popular in the niche sport of jet-car racing. Jessi Combs was trying to break the record of 823 kilometres per hour. This record was set by Kitty O’Neil in the year 1976 when she died. Jet cars are race cars that get their power from jet engines. Before attempting this record, Combs already held the record as the fastest woman on four wheels. Guinness World Records recently updated their website, acknowledging the new speed of 841.338kph. They have also mentioned that Jessi Combs was the first person to break the in more than 40 years.

Terry Madden's post for Jessi Combs

On the account of this special day, Jessi Combs’ teammate and boyfriend, Terry Madden shared a post on his Instagram account. He shared a series of pictures and videos from the day Jessi attempted to break the record and lost her life in doing the same. He mentioned that it is very hard for him to still look at the car and not cry. He still remembers Jessi waking up to her alarm and saying: “Let’s Make History”.

Terry says that the incident has torn him apart. He says so because he feels that all he had to do was say 'Let's go' and they would have left before that run. Madden also revealed that he himself told her to go for it if it was what she wanted. She had asked his opinion and he told her to go for it if it was what she wanted. Madden mentioned that on the final run, Jessi’s car’s front wheel assembly failed and it came apart. He said that the debris went into the electronics / mechanical bay behind Jessi which caused the accident.

