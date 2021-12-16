Jingle Ball 2021 Performance: Where To Watch CW Jingle Ball 2021 Online, TV Channel

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is one of the highly-anticipated Christmas performances held at different locations all around the world with numerous popular artists performing for the fans. The fans have been eagerly awaiting to watch some of the artists namely Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, Lil Nas X and others perform at the event. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch CW Jingle Ball 2021 online as well as on TV channels.

When is the Jingle Ball 2021 airing?

Jingle Ball 2021 is set to air on 15 December 2021 at 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will be for two hours during which some of the prominent artists will be showcasing their performances on the fans' favourite numbers.

What channel is Jingle Ball 2021 on?

The fans can enjoy the performances of their favourite artists during the special airing on The CW channel as well as on other networks namely FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV.

Where to watch Jingle Ball 2021 Online?

The event will be live streaming on The CW website as well as the app and in order to watch the live performances, the fans need to tune in to The CW website and app. If you do not have the access to CW, you can visit FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV that offer a CW Livestream with free trails.

Who is performing at Jingle Ball 2021?

The fans will be able to enjoy performances of prominent artists namely Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, etc. Dua Lipa was earlier meant to join the tour but he was recently dropped out of it as he was suffering from laryngitis and had been on vocal rest per his doctor's orders. Even Doja Cat cancelled her performance last minute after some of her team members contracted COVID-19 recently.

Jingle Ball 2021 lineup

AJR

"Way Less Sad"

"Sober Up"

"Burn the House Down"

"Bang!"

"The Good Part"

"Weak"

Bazzi

"Paradise"

"I.F.L.Y."

"Beautiful"

"Myself"

"Mine"

Dixie D'Amelio

"Psycho"

"The Real Thing"

"One Whole Day"

"Naughty List"

"Be Happy"

Ed Sheeran

"Shivers"

"Perfect"

"Shape of You"

"Merry Christmas"

"Bad Habits"

Jonas Brothers

"Leave Before You Love Me"

"What a Man Gotta Do"

"Only Human"

"Who's In Your Head"

"Burnin' Up"

"Like It's Christmas"

"Lovebug"

"Sucker"

Kane Brown

"Memory"

"One Thing Right"

"Be Like That"

Lil Nas X

"That's What I Want"

"Scoop"

"Holiday"

"Lost in the Citadel"

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Saweetie

"Tap In"

"My Type"

"Icy Chain"

"Dipped in Ice"

"Icy Girl"

"Best Friend"

Tai Verdes

"Let's go to Hell"

"Stuck in the Middle"

"Drugs"

"Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great"

"Sheesh"

"A-O-K"

Tate McRae

"Bad Ones"

"Feel Like S***"

"That Way"

"Stupid"

"You Broke Me First"

