JK Rowling Pledges To Match £1 Millon Donation For Ukrainians' Aid Amid War With Russia

The ongoing offensive between Russia and Ukraine for the past 11 days has caused a global humanitarian crisis as millions of citizens were forced to flee from the war-hit country. As per the UN human rights office, around 406 civilians are reported dead while 801 people in Ukraine are left injured since Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared a 'Special Military operation' on February 25, 2022.

From bombardments of residential buildings to missiles targeting schools, hospitals and religious places, over 1.37 million individuals were compelled to find refuge in neighbouring countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. While millions of Ukrainians endure the dreadful consequences of war, people from across the world have joined hands to send humanitarian aid to them. After Mila Kunis, Bella Hadid and more celebrities, British author JK Rowling has also extended humanitarian support to the distressed citizens of Ukraine.

JK Rowling pledges financial aid to Ukraine

Taking to her official Twitter handle on March 7, Harry Potter author JK Rowling announced financial support to the 'most vulnerable children' of Ukraine as Russia continues its aggression in several major cities of the war-hit country. She began, ''I will personally match donations to this appeal, up to £1m,'' She also lauded the efforts of the Lumos organization for facilitating the donations.

Rowling tweeted, ''Thank you so, so much to all who’ve already donated, you’re enabling@lumos to do crucial work for some of the most vulnerable children in Ukraine.''

I will personally match donations to this appeal, up to £1m. Thank you so, so much to all who’ve already donated, you’re enabling @lumos to do crucial work for some of the most vulnerable children in Ukraine. https://t.co/XK8yTtB1nl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 7, 2022

The Harry Potter author is not the only notable personality who extended support to Ukrainians as several celebrities have joined hands to add weight to the donations. Supermodel Bella Hadid continues to provide credible information to her followers via her personal Instagram and encourages them to donate financial aid to the people affected by the war. She also strongly condemned the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Additionally, Mila Kunis and her husband actor Ashton Kutcher also started a fundraiser to facilitate financial aid from across the world. Taking to their Instagram, they had written, ''While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety''. They later shared an update by writing, ''15 million. We are halfway to our goal. Thank you for the support!''