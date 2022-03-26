JK Rowling Updates Work By Her Organisation In Ukraine: 'Kids Exceptionally Vulnerable'

One of the greatest authors of all time, JK Rowling has been at the receiving end of criticism over her 'transphobic' tweets in 2019. Amid the flak, the writer found herself in an unwanted statement, with Russian President Vladimir Putin comparing the 'cancel culture' against her by the West with that of him and his country. The 56-year-old was not pleased and stated that the best critiques of the Western cancel culture were not those made by people who were 'slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics.'

This was not the first time that JK Rowling had stood in solidarity with Ukraine amid the war by Russia. The British author's organisation was also working for the vulnerable kids in the war-affected nation.

JK Rowling updates work by her organisation amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

JK Rowling had stated on March 7 that she would be making a matching donation of up to £1 million, seeking contributions for the 'crucial work' that her charity Lumos was doing for the 'most vulnerable children in Ukraine.'

On Friday, she shared an update about the work, stating that the kids, especially those in orphanages and other institutions were 'exceptionally vulnerable' at the moment. She conveyed her gratitude to all who had donated and reiterated her decision to donate a matching amount.

An update on the work of my children's charity @lumos in #Ukraine. Children trapped in orphanages and other institutions are exceptionally vulnerable right now. Thank you so, so much to everyone who has already donated to Lumos's Ukraine appeal 🇺🇦 https://t.co/q2KVBABLxB — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2022

In the note, she stated that her organisation Lumos, which she founded 15 years ago, had been working with Ukraine government since 2013 to 'transform' the institutional care system in the country. She wrote that the system housed over 100,000 children before the war, the highest in Europe.

Rowling stated that thousands of children in Ukraine’s orphanages were trapped due to the war and unable to leave due to disability or lack of available family care. She added that the conditions for them were 'unimaginable', to add to the 'already present trauma' of being confined to an institution.

She informed that Lumos was working for the children in residential care; those placed in emergency foster care; 'those rapidly returned home to families without the right support in place; those living in families in vulnerable situations; and displaced children.

The donations were being used to provide food, medicine, providing psychological support to the kids, parents and caregivers, as well the relocation of vulnerable children and extending support to the foster carers to be able to house children from orphanages.

JK Rowling also stated that her organisation was in discussions with authorities, for the improvement of child protection risks and with NGOs and other officials in Moldova, where a majority of the refugees were escaping to. She shared that the body was in touch with national working groups to formulate plans for their education, psychological support and more.

Image: AP