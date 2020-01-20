'Jodi' To 'Jinde Meriye': Best Punjabi Movies To Watch In 2020

This year is lined up with several highly anticipated Punjabi movies that promise more drama, comedy, romance, and action. Several fan-favourite actors will co-star in numerous flicks to give you a thrilling theatre experience. We have compiled some of the biggest Punjabi movies in 2020 that you must not miss:

1. Ik Sandhu Hunda Si



Recently, the makers of Ik Sandhu Hunda Si took to social media and shared the movie’s new poster. Starring Neha Sharma alongside Gippy Grewal, it also reveals the first look of the leading actors. The poster features Grewal holding a hockey stick; whereas, Sharma is hiding behind him. Ik Sandhu Hunda Si also stars Babbal rai, Raghveer Boli, Roshan Prince, and Dheeraj Kumar in the prominent roles. Helmed by Rakesh Mehta, this romantic action movie is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

2. Jinde Meriye



The makers have unveiled a new poster of Jinde Meriye. After showcasing the lead actors Sonam Bajwa and Parmish Verma daydreaming in the previous poster, this new poster features Bajwa. She has donned a plain white Kurta and paired it with casual blue jeans. The arch of the monument is matching with the dreamy look of the actor. Bajwa and Verma are collaborating for the second time in this romantic drama flick. Directed by Pankaj Batra, Jinde Meriye is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

3. Jodi



One of the highly awaited flicks Jodi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira in the pivotal roles. More than a month ago, Dosanjh shared a picture on his official Instagram handle revealing that his first schedule had been wrapped up. Jodi will bring the lead actors on-screen together for the first time. Helmed by Amberdeep Singh, this romantic comedy movie will theatrically release on June 26, 2020.

