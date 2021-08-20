'Joepardy!': Anti-Defamation League Seeks Probe Against Host Rechards' Offensive Comments

Mike Richards is one of the popular television personalities who rose to massive fame after he began hosting the show, Jeopardy. As the artist was recently slammed for making derogatory comments against women during a podcast, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has called for a probe against Richards. The ADL recently issued a statement through social media and stated that his comments against women, Jews and Asians reported patterns for an investigation.

Anti-Defamation League calls out Jeopardy host, Mike Richards

The ADL recently took to their official Twitter handle and issued a statement in which they wrote, “New “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards' disparaging remarks about Jews, women and Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation.”

It all began when Mike Richards was a part of a podcast called, The Randumb Show, and he asked his co-host, Ben Triffon if she had ever taken nude pictures of herself and urged her to answer it to all her fans. Triffon said no while laughing, while Richards instated that she had. She then revealed that she did take cute pictures of herself but they could not be put under the category of nude photos. As she responded, the Jeopardy host asked her whether they were "boobie pictures".

In another episode, he again made an offensive comment about people having big noses on which he referred to them as “ew-jay.” After being slammed by many, the artist issued a statement in which he mentioned how it was humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago and added that as he looked back now, there was no excuse for the comments he made on that podcast and was deeply sorry. He even added that it was a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends but his attempts to be funny and provocative was not acceptable. Mike Richards further informed everyone that he had removed all the episodes. "My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them,” he concluded.

