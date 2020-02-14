K-beauty: 4 Best Korean Beauty Brands Run By Korean Celebs

Korean artists have taken control over our hearts with their magnificent singing and acting. Now even their own brands have an extraordinary fan following. The brands propelled by Korean celebs are famous globally and are worn by other K-pop artists too. From Girls' Generation's Jessica Jung to Big Bang's G-Dragon, these famous Korean people demonstrate that they have it in them to be performers as well as extraordinary business people.

Fashion Brands Started By Korean Celebrities

SUGAR PLEASE

A Pink's Namjoo declared the dispatch of her own design image, Sugar Please, in February 2019. It is an excellent brand that incorporates everything from girly dresses, outlined shirts, make-up items, and even feast units. This forthcoming brand is upheld by EXO's Suho and Sehun, Astro's Eunwoo and numerous others.

BLANC AND ECLARE

Blanc and Eclare have moderate and simple pieces that women would love to wear. Young ladies' Generation's Jessica Jung is the Creative Director of this way of life brand that mirrors her own style with regards to design, frill and magnificence. She's even done coordinated efforts with Coterie eyewear and Keds shoes.

SKULL HONG

Propelled by F.T. Island's vocalist Hongki (Lee Hong Gi), Skull Hong is a name driven by the trademark 'as long as it's good times'. This is a unisex brand, commending its fifth commemoration, with a great deal of kitsch, road style, and peculiar subtleties. The brand communicates its personality with road-style with a focus on a crowd of youth that is interesting and puts stock in independence. Alongside garments, it likewise incorporates a wide scope of items like tumblers, sacks, and charms.

PEACEMINUSONE

It was propelled as an innovative augmentation of G-Dragon, a worldwide megastar. The design is planned by the craftsmen and his beautician Gee Eun and it incorporates a wide scope of tops, tees, and embellishments. All assortments are a visual articulation of G-Dragon and his style. G-Dragon works together with any semblance of AMBUSH, Juun.J and many others.

