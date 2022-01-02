K-dramas To Watch In 2022: From 'Through The Darkness' To 'Tracer'; See List

Quick links:
Juvenile Justice stars Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Lee Jung-eun, Park Jong-hwan. In this drama, Hye-soo plays a newly appointed judge to the juvenile court.
Ghost Doctor is a fantasy-based K-drama is about two doctors who are poles opposite. It stars Rain, Kim Bum, Son Na Eun, Uee and will release on January 3.
Tracer is an upcoming South Korean television series starring Im Si-wan, Go Ah-sung, Son Hyun-joo and Park Yong-woo. It will release on January 7.
Internal Medicine Director Park is a medical comedy-drama that features Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Shin Eun Jung. It will release on January 14.
All of Us Are Dead is an upcoming thriller series that is slated for release on the online streaming giant, Netflix on January 28. It stars Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun
