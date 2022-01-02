K-dramas To Watch In 2022: From 'Through The Darkness' To 'Tracer'; See List

Last Updated: 2nd January, 2022 23:32 IST

Through The Darkness is about a criminal profiler who struggles to read the minds of serial killers. It stars Kim Nam Gil, Kim So Jin. It will release on January 14.

All of Us Are Dead is an upcoming thriller series that is slated for release on the online streaming giant, Netflix on January 28. It stars Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun

Tracer is an upcoming South Korean television series starring Im Si-wan, Go Ah-sung, Son Hyun-joo and Park Yong-woo. It will release on January 7.

Ghost Doctor is a fantasy-based K-drama is about two doctors who are poles opposite. It stars Rain, Kim Bum, Son Na Eun, Uee and will release on January 3.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.