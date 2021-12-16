K-Pop Band BTOB's Former Member Jung Ilhoon Receives Sentence For Marijuana Case

On Wednesday, South Korean boyband's BTOB former member Jung Ilhoon was present at Seoul High Court for his marijuana case. The rapper and actor was brought to trial for suspicions of purchasing and smoking 826 grams of marijuana using over 130 million won (approx. $116,500) across 161 instances between July 5, 2016, and January 9, 2019, along with seven other defendants, reported South Korea's news outlet, Soompi. The report suggests in his first trial, Jung Ilhoon was sentenced to two years in prison.

Jung Ilhoon sentenced for marijuana case

He was also ordered to pay the fine of 133 million won (approx. $119,200) for violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc. and was taken under custody. However, both Ilhoon and the prosecution had appealed the sentence.

During the appeal trial, prosecutors requested a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 126.6 million won (approx. $107,250) for his marijuana charges. As per the report by Soompi, the court has sentenced Ilhoon to two years in prison suspended for three years of probation, 40 hours of a drug treatment course, and a fine of 120 million won (approx. $101,371).

The report quotes the Seoul High Court stating, "In Jung Ilhoon’s case, he smoked, purchased, and sold [marijuana] for a long period of time. However, we took into consideration that he voluntarily stopped buying and smoking marijuana around January 2019, that he had no criminal record, that he tried to prevent recidivism by receiving psychiatric treatment and taking online lectures for drug addiction, and that his family showed willingness to guide him because he has relatively well-maintained social ties."

Jung Ilhoon, who is best known as the creator of the Gwiyomi Player, has released a few singles- Piece of BTOB Vol.2, Spoiler, and a mini-album named Big Wave. He has been featured in Unripe Apple, My Love By My Side, Nightmare, Oops!, Just Pass, Roll Deep, Dear Memories, You Seem Busy, Cookies, and Remember. The singer has also released an OST titled My Absolute Boyfriend OST Part.7. Apart from this, the songwriter has appeared in a variety show, Weekly Idol, and made his acting debut with Webtoon Hero: Tundra Show in the year 2015.

Image: Instagram/@ilhoonmj