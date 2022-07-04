Last Updated:

'Kaali' Poster Row: Gau Mahasabha Files Complaint Against Filmmaker Leena

Gau Mahasabha leader Ajay Gautam has sent a complaint to Delhi Police and the Home Ministry against the makers of the documentary 'Kaali'

After advocate Vineet Jindal lodged an FIR against Leena Manimekalai for showing Goddess Kaali in a 'highly objectionable' light in her documentary film Kaali, Gau Mahasabha leader Ajay Gautam also sent a complaint to Delhi Police and the Home Ministry on the issue. The documentary film's poster showcases a woman clad as the Goddess, smoking a cigarette with the LGBT community’s pride flag in the backdrop.

Republic accessed the details of Ajay Gautam's complaint, wherein it has been mentioned that the 'derogatory and offensive' poster hurt the religious sentiments of many devotees. Gautam alleged that the poster has been made deliberately to 'disturb social harmony and the feelings of Hindu community'.

Talking to Republic Media Network after filing the complaint, Ajay Gautam stated that Leena Manimekalai has taken the Hindu community as a 'soft target'. He added that the stint has made a 'mockery' of the Hindu religion, adding that he has now demanded Leena and others associated with the project to be booked under specific sections of the Indian penal code and Code of Criminal Procedure. 

Ajay Gautam called for the 'immediate arrest' of the makers of Kaali. He concluded by mentioning that Leena's actions 'aren't tolerable' when it comes to the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Leena Manimekalai issues statement on Kaali poster

After receiving immense flak on social media, the filmmaker penned a note on the depiction and the film's storyline. Leena said, "The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai." The controversial poster debuted as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

