'Kacha Badam' Singer Bhuban Badyakar Sustains Injuries After Car Accident, Hospitalised

Peanut seller from West Bengal, Bhuban Badyakar received overnight fame after his viral song Kacha Badam became famous among fans. The singing sensation who became popular among the masses, met with a car accident on Monday, February 28. The incident took place while he was learning how to drive his second-hand car which he purchased recently. The viral singer was rushed to the super specialty hospital as he has hurt his chest.

Bhubhan’s song Kacha Badam has become the most viral song of the year so far with everyone hooked onto the catchy tune and lyrics while making the Instagram Reels. Not just the people, in fact, there are several celebrities who too are improvising steps to the song. According to various media reports, Bhuban received injuries after he was trying to back his vehicle when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital and discharged later after first-aid.

Post his accident, he spoke to Indian Express about the accident and revealed that he has received injuries on his face but is fine now. He has bowed out from his professional commitments as he recuperates. Bhuban was seen last week performing live in Kolkata’s Someplace Else pub in Park Street. Wearing a glitzy jacket and a new rockstar avatar, Badyakar looked, unlike his usual self.

Bhuban is a resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. He became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song. Over the span of two months, the video has clocked in over 21 million views and the Bhuban has been receiving ap[preciation from all across as they groove to the track. In the original video, Badyakar can be seen selling peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items. The lyrics of the Bangla song that says ‘paer chura, hather bala, thake jodi city gold er chain, diye jaben, tate shoman shoman badam paben‘ roughly translates to ‘if you have anklets, bangles, imitation chains, then you can give them to me, I will give you equal portions of peanuts’. The words express the essence of his livelihood.

