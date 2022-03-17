Last Updated:

Kalpana Chawla's Birth Anniversary: Facts, Inspiring Quotes By The Indian-origin Astronaut

On Kalpana Chawla's birth anniversary, here's a look at some of famous quotes by the Indian-origin astronaut as well as lesser-known facts about her.

Kalpana Chawla's birth anniversary

Kalpana Chawla carved a special place in India's history as she became the first female astronaut from the country to venture into space. Kalpana, who always had a fascination for astronomy from an early age, has become a beacon of inspiration for many women across the globe to follow their passion. On the late astronaut's birth anniversary today, March 17, let's take a look at some of the thought-provoking quotes by her as well as interesting facts many ought to know. 

Kalpana Chawla's birth anniversary: Quotes by the trailblazing Indian astronaut 

Kalpana Chawla's birth anniversary: Lesser known facts about late astronaut 

  • Born in Karnal, Haryana in 1962, Kalpana went on to pursue aeronautical engineering at the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh. She then moved to the US in 1982. 
  • She started her stint in NASA's Ames Research Centre in 1988 and became a US citizen in 1991. Four years later, she joined the  NASA Astronaut Corps. 
  • Chawla's biggest source of inspiration was India’s first licensed pilot and industrialist JRD Tata. 
  • In 1997, she was one of the seven astronauts in the space shuttle, Columbia. This mission made her the first Indian woman and second from the country to fly to space. 
  • Chawla was also well versed in Bharatnatyam, karate and scuba diving, apart from her aeronautical excellence. 
  • Her first application to NASA was rejected, however, she was inducted in the year 1995. 

