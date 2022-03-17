Kalpana Chawla's Birth Anniversary: Facts, Inspiring Quotes By The Indian-origin Astronaut

Kalpana Chawla carved a special place in India's history as she became the first female astronaut from the country to venture into space. Kalpana, who always had a fascination for astronomy from an early age, has become a beacon of inspiration for many women across the globe to follow their passion. On the late astronaut's birth anniversary today, March 17, let's take a look at some of the thought-provoking quotes by her as well as interesting facts many ought to know.

"The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it. Wishing you a great journey."

"I stopped thinking about it after trying to figure out what are the lessons learned, and there are so many. After I had basically sorted that out, I figured it's time to really look at the future and not at the past."